Political future of Sharif family bleak: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said vaccination of journalists has started from Lahore Press Club and its scope will be expanded to other press clubs in the province to help the media persons to perform their duty of keeping people informed safely and securely.

She said this while talking to the media at Lahore Press Club (LPC) corona vaccination centre here on Monday. Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman was also present on the occasion. Dr Firdous appreciated the frontline role of the media community in different situations during the corona pandemic.

Besides protecting the lives of people, the government is also paying attention to their livelihood, she said. The SACM criticised the opposition’s role in the wake of the pandemic, adding it is prioritising temporal political interests over national interests.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said the political future of the Sharif family is bleak and it is astounding that the one who guaranteed the return of a so-called patient from London is now trying to flee the country.

Shahbaz Sharif booked the ticket before the decision of the court, she exclaimed. The government has not done anything wrong as decision in public interest is not delayed, she emphasised.

Regrettably, the Sharif family has a history of making institutions controversial to promote its self-interest at the cost of the state. It is in the knowledge of everybody that the Sharif family has prioritised personal interests over everything including the armed forces. On the other side, the PTI government is firmly standing with the institutions and the law will continue its course of action against the political culprits, she said.

The intensity of the virus has been lessened during Eid holidays but human struggle against this disease continues and the people should maintain social distance while following SOPs, she said.

The special assistant pointed out that the Punjab government has always given priority to the journalists’ community in different projects including Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and the media men are also accommodated through journalists support fund and journalists colonies. She disclosed that efforts for journalists’ colony of LPC are being materialised along with the inclusion of journalists in different projects of public importance.