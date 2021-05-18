PMLN was never in clash with establishment: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the PMLN had had never been in clash with the establishment, so no question of reconciliation arises.

In an interview with a private news channel, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PMLN has not talked about any institution. He explained that the PMLN only talks about those who were responsible for handling the 2018 elections which he claimed were rigged. He said the situation of the country has deteriorated during the last three years due to deviation from the Constitution.

The former prime minister said statements were made in public rallies just to convey the PMLN’s point of view on certain matters and the main matter is that the 2018 elections were stolen.