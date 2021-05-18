close
Tue May 18, 2021
Mehtab Haider
May 18, 2021

Fuel prices to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the existing levels in order to provide relief to the common man.

Therefore, the prices will remain at the existing level as they were on May 1 and a fortnight before that. The government decision will cause revenue loss of Rs2.77 billion. Petrol will sell at Rs108.56/liter, HSD Rs110.76/ liter, Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) Rs80.00 /liter and light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs77.65/liter from May 18 onwards.

