Shehbaz placed on ECL: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the name of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval of federal cabinet.A sub-committee of the federal cabinet had recommended placing Shehbaz’s name on the ECL last week following request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the minister told journalists here.

Addressing a press conference, he said Shehbaz Sharif could not travel abroad after his name

being placed on the ECL as he was facing multiple corruption references filed by the NAB.

As the United Kingdom (UK) has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly via Qatar for London, he informed.

“Five people from Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. If Shehbaz leaves now he will never return just like his brother,” the minister observed.

Shaikh Rashid said all the co-accused in NAB reference were already placed on ECL.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed that after the approval of the cabinet and completion of legal regulations, the name of Shehbaz Sharif has been put on the ECL.

In a tweet, the minister revealed that the relevant record has been updated in this regard as well.