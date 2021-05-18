Six gamblers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: During a crackdown on the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 116,490, two motorcycles and a rooster from them. According to a police spokesman, Shahpur police raided Jalpana village and arrested alleged gamblers Dost Muhammad, Amir, Amanullah, Mumtaz, Muhammad Ahsan and Zafar Iqbal who were gambling over cock-fighting. The police have booked the accused. Rescue-1122 performance on Eid days: Rescue-1122 provided services to 322 people in 355 incidents in Sargodha district during the Eid holidays. Talking to reporters, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said the Rescue-1122 received calls about 118 road accidents, 192 medical emergencies, six crimes, four fire incidents and 25 miscellaneous issues, which were responded timely and effectively.