Tue May 18, 2021
May 18, 2021

Youth dies in road accident

National

May 18, 2021

SIALKOT: A youth died and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on Monday. According to the police, victim Tabish was travelling on his motorcycle with his brother Danish and cousin Sunni. In the meantime, a speeding tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction hit them in the limits of Phalora police.

As a result, Tabish died on the spot and his brother and cousin sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital. 50 HELD FOR KITE FLYING: Police Monday arrested 50 people on charges of flying and possessing kites from different localities of the district.

Police of different stations raided several areas and arrested 50 kite sellers and flyers identified as Awais, Suhail, Shabbir and others. The police seized hundreds of kites and string rolls from the accused and registered cases against them.

