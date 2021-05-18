People asked to follow corona SOPs to avoid pandemic

BUREWALA: Punjab Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal has asked the people to behave in a responsible manner by practicing SOPs in post-Eid scenario so as to preserve the low positivity rate achievement secured during Eid holidays.

In a statement issued here, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal hailed the people for strict observance of SOPs during Eid holidays that resulted in significant decrease in the virus positivity rate. He, however, underlined the need for maintaining this response after Eid when businesses have returned to operations with limited restrictions.

He said that the Punjab government had allowed resumption of business operations to enable people earn livelihood but asked the people to honour the schedule permitted. He explained that 24 hours operation was allowed only to health related businesses, including medical stores, vaccination centres, hospitals, besides petrol pumps, bread baking (Tandoor), milk shops, food delivery, e-commerce, courier service, postal and gas, water and power, cellular network offices, call centers, media offices and businesses related to industry and agriculture.

He said that staff strength had been allowed at 50 per cent at work places. Kharal added that all other businesses must close at 8pm daily to check the spread of coronavirus.

He asked the shopkeepers, transporters, medical store owners, petrol pump owners and staff to ensure enforcement of virus-related SOPs to keep themselves and the others safe from the infection. Dacoit gang busted: Police busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawat, Machiwala police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Saleemi gang. The police arrested four members of the gang, ring leader Muhammad Saleem alias Saleemi, Muhammad Sohail, Tasawar and Azhar Sultan. The police also recovered looted valuables, including a motorcycle, Rs 426,000 and weapons, from their possession. The police sources said that the criminals had confessed to commit various crimes and more recoveries were expected from them.