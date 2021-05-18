Drug-trafficking case against Sana adjourned till June 19

LAHORE: A special court Monday adjourned the hearing of drug trafficking case against Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah till June 19.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of trafficking 15 kg heroin. The court has adjourned hearing without any development as the trial judge was not available. He was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and an FIR was registered against him.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah was carrying a heavy quantity of narcotics after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further said when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them. However, the ANF also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase on the back seat of the car. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kg heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.