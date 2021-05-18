Israeli attacks condemned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Labour Wing Chaudhry Anwar Monday condemned Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians, saying the use of power against common citizens including women and children is a clear violation of the human rights and the international laws. Talking to reporters, he said the international community must play its role in resolving the Palestinian issue.