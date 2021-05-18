close
Tue May 18, 2021
May 18, 2021

Israeli attacks condemned

May 18, 2021

SIALKOT: District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Labour Wing Chaudhry Anwar Monday condemned Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians, saying the use of power against common citizens including women and children is a clear violation of the human rights and the international laws. Talking to reporters, he said the international community must play its role in resolving the Palestinian issue.

