Students, civil society protest Israeli barbarism

ISLAMABAD: Students, civil society activists, media persons and citizens gathered in front of the National Press Club (NPC) on Monday to express outrage at the impunity with which Israel was yet again killing, injuring and torturing the Palestinians.

Holding placards inscribed with slogans, they chanted slogans against the Israeli atrocities demanding freedom for Palestine.

Majority of protestors were students from schools and universities who came out to express their unwavering support and solidarity with those fighting against the occupation. They condemned the way the world was impotently watching horrific scenes of deliberate killing of innocent Palestinian civilians, especially women and children; target-bombing of residential and commercial property and indiscriminate death and destruction.

“While illegally occupying the ancient land of Palestine, why is the UK-created-imposed-neo-colonial Israeli settler state is above the reach of international law, UN Charter, UDHR, Geneva Conventions, and international warfare rules? Why they are beyond the reach of the EU, UNSC, UNGA, UNHRC, ICJ, ICC, or any other recognized arbiter of law, morality, humanity, and codes of civilized inter+intra-state conduct?” said statement issued by the rights activists.

“We demand an end to the Israeli occupation, war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, the UN must act immediately to stop violent armed escalation on all sides,” demanded Tahira Abdullah.

The statement called for citizens’ support to the global BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement and urged global media to report the truth.

The statement also condemned the Holocaust terming it a genocide and a crime against humanity but questions that preserving at Auschwitz-Birkenau and other museums (with the resounding slogans: “lest we forget” and “never again”) – could ever justify or rationalize their own war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, torture, eviction, annexation, illegal settlements, death and destruction of Palestinians in their own land? How long will Israel be permitted to continue this inhuman outrage?

The protest was also joined by the Palestinian students in Pakistan. They said the gathering had given them hope and courage that the people were with them and they were raising voice for them at every forum.

“Our families are passing through a hard time. We are here worried for them. We request all our brothers and sisters to pray for them and keep supporting them on all forums especially on social media. We need solidarity and unity against our common enemy that is Israel,” said Eyas and Hassan, students from Palestine.

One protestor shared that the number of participants in the protest despite COVOD-19 restrictions showed that the people were not ready to tolerate this injustice and barbarism against the Palestinians.

“Keeping aside religion or politics, the world needs to speak out clearly and take a stand for the weaker side otherwise the world will lose faith in human rights and international system,” said Dr Rahma Nadeem.

Parallel to the protest, media parsons gathered in the NPC to raise a black flag in the memory of journalists who lost their lives or got injured in the recent attacks.

Organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists and National Press Club, the gathering was addressed by anchorpersons, union leaders and representatives of civil society.

They participants demanded the government and international community to ensure safe access to media in Gaza. We demand access to conflict areas so that we can inform our general public and the world about the factual situation,” said senior anchorperson Hamid Mir.