Cyclone Tauktae 800km away from Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: No coastal area of Pakistan is under threat from Cyclone Tauktae, the Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed in its latest advisory on the cyclone issued Monday morning. PMD has, however, warned of dust and thunderstorm rain with few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60kmph in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts and isolated places of Badin because of Cyclone Tauktae’s influence. The warning has been issued for May 17 - May 19. In addition to this, "very hot and dry weather with occasional gusty winds" is likely to continue in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benanzirabad, Badin and Thatta districts till tomorrow (Tuesday). Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen of Sindh are advised to suspend their activities till May 19, the PMD alert read. According to the Met office, Cyclone Tauktae has gained more strength and moved North/northwestward at a speed of 18 kmph in the last 12 hours. It now lays at a distance of about 730 km south of Thatta and 800 km south-southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by May 17 night/ May 18 morning, PMD said.