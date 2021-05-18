Tauktae kills at least 12 people in Indian Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Cyclone Tauktae, classified as "extremely severe", Monday made landfall in India's western state of Gujarat with wind packing up to 160km/h. Tauktae had roared up India's western coast, with at least 12 people killed and thousands evacuated, reports the international media. Thirty-eight people have so far been rescued out of 400 who are stranded off the coast in two commercial barges. The cyclone comes amid a second COVID-19 wave that has overwhelmed India's healthcare system. Late on Monday local time, India's meteorological department announced that the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" had begun to make landfall in Gujarat. The process is expected to take several hours.

Winds were gusting up to 185km/h, the weather bureau added, and storm surges up to 4m (13ft) high were possible in some coastal districts.