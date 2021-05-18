close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
May 18, 2021

Fazl, Shahbaz agree to convene PDM session by May-end

Top Story

NR
News Report
May 18, 2021

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulem-a-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif agreed on Monday to convene a session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by the end of May. Both the leaders developed consensus during a telephonic conversation. During the conversation, the two opposition leaders held detailed consultations about the political situation in the country. Fazl would soon announce the final date of the PDM session after contacting the other leaders in the anti-government alliance.

Latest News

More From Top Story