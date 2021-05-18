Fazl, Shahbaz agree to convene PDM session by May-end

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulem-a-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif agreed on Monday to convene a session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by the end of May. Both the leaders developed consensus during a telephonic conversation. During the conversation, the two opposition leaders held detailed consultations about the political situation in the country. Fazl would soon announce the final date of the PDM session after contacting the other leaders in the anti-government alliance.