Pakistan rejects Afghan govt’s accusations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday expressed ‘serious concerns’ over the recent irresponsible statements of the Afghan leadership and urged them to effectively utilise available forums like the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan of harboring the Taliban in an interview with the German publication ‘Der Spiegel’. The Foreign Office of Pakistan made a strong demarche with the Afghan ambassador in Pakistan Najibullah Alikhel against the accusations. "The names of various decision-making bodies of the Taliban are Quetta Shura, Miramshah Shura and Peshawar Shura — named after the Pakistani cities where they are located. There is a deep relationship with the state," Ashraf Ghani had alleged. Interestingly, these accusations from Kabul come after the recent visit earlier this month to Afghanistan by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, after which Ashraf Ghani had praised Pakistan. He had also said that he would soon visit Pakistan. "Afghan president thanked the COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere and positive role in the Afghan Peace Process," the ISPR had said in a statement. The Foreign Office termed the interview of Ashraf Ghani the one in which he had made groundless accusations against Pakistan. “Pakistan has emphasized that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process,” said the Foreign Office.