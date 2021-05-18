Pakistan to officially protest Israeli barbarism on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the government to prepare for an official day of protest against the Israeli barbarism.

He said this while chairing a meeting of government leaders and spokespersons here. Federal ministers, aides and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting. An official day of protest against the Israeli barbarities was proposed during the meeting for next Friday.

Meanwhile, the prime minister Monday called for a robust follow-up of his recent visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To this effect, Imran chaired a high-level meeting on the follow-up of his successful visit.

The foreign secretary made a presentation on the key outcomes. Recalling the warm hospitality and keen interest of the Saudi leadership in forging a closer cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, particularly bilateral economic and investment ties, the prime minister urged the ministries to ensure quick and robust follow-up on the outcomes.

He laid special emphasis on initiating agreements to promote Saudi investments in Pakistan. He also tasked the ministries with developing a close liaison with their Saudi counterparts to develop tangible outcomes for the benefit of both countries.

The prime minister stressed that significant potential existed in bilateral cooperation in trade, commerce, energy, tourism, and manpower export to Saudi Arabia. Highlighting the potential of Saudi vision 2030, the prime minister mentioned the prospects of job opportunities in skilled and semi-skilled sector for Pakistanis in the coming decade, which, if optimally utilized, could help transform Pakistan’s economy and development.

He underscored the importance of assiduous follow-up to realize the true potential of the special relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Separately, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousuf met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the regional peace situation.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehram Tarakai called on Prime Minister and briefed him on the measures being taken with regard to the education sector in the province. Imran also tweeted to condole the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan. “My condolences and prayers go to the family. She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan,” he said.