Sindh minister resolves to fight for due water share

SUKKUR: Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Monday accused the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the water resources distribution regulatory body, of not presenting correct data, as Sindh was being deprived of its due share of water.

While talking to media persons at the Larkana Press Club on the ongoing water issue, Sohail Anwar Siyal said yesterday an IRSA representative had misrepresented the water distribution data, in which it said Sindh has been receiving excess water than its due share, which itself is a sheer forgery. He said the IRSA was politicising the issue and due to the incompetence of the federal government, Sindh has been suffering from shortage of water, adding that the provincial government has repeatedly raised the issue before the Centre and IRSA, demanding them to provide due share of water to Sindh.The provincial irrigation minister said Federal Minister Asad Omar asserted the Centre has been providing due share of water to Sindh under the 1991 water agreement, while in Sindh’s perception, it has been deprived of its due share. He said the incompetent federal government is not complying with the order of the Supreme Court to provide water to Sindh as per the water accord, saying those who are allies of the PTI in Sindh, have also been supporting the provincial government’s stance on the water issue. In response to a question, the minister said the Sindh government always took the water issue at all forums, including the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and IRSA as well as at the PM.

Meanwhile, the provincial advocate general had filed a petition on the issue, as Sindh government has decided fight for water at every forum. He said the irrigation department would continue to excavate new canals on the Indus River line and it was an attempt to provide water to those who have been deprived of their share, including the tail-enders.