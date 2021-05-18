Five of a family die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five people of a family, including two men and three children, died and four sustained injuries in a road accident at Pirmahal on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, nine members of a family of Chak 452/JB, Heeranwala, Jhang, were heading towards Pirmahal from Khanewal in a motorcycle rickshaw. When they reached near Chak Pakki Bhani on Pirmahal-Darkhana Road a tractor-trolley hit them, leaving Munir Ahmad, Muhammad Tariq, Arsalan and Asad dead, while another child Hamza died at DHQ hospital. Doctors at the hospital described the condition of four others members of the same family as critical.