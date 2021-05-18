close
Tue May 18, 2021
Chor sizzles at 45°C

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed, here on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours in Lahore.

Met officials said severe cyclonic storm (TAUKTAE) was present over East Central Arabian Sea and likely to move North-Northwest ward. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm rain/gusty winds (with isolated heavy fall) were expected in southeastern & central Sindh. Rain wind-thunderstorm was also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Muzaffarabad (A/P 10, City 09), Garhidupatta 7, Malamjabba 6, Bannu 4, Parachinar, Kalam 3, Saidu Sharif 2, Balakot, Kakul, Cherat 1, Chhor 1 and Skardu 1. Highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Chhor where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 39.4°C and minimum was 24.5°C.

