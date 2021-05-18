Punjab govt to expedite vaccination: minister

LAHORE: To control the corona pandemic, the Punjab government here on Monday decided to expedite the vaccination process in the province as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The decision was taken at a meeting to review the situation of corona after the lockdown. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, additional chief secretary Home, administrative secretaries of the health department and officers concerned attended the meeting that reviewed health facilities in hospitals and other measures.

Addressing the meeting, Law Minister Raja Basharat said the government is taking all possible steps to contain spread of coronavirus and fully aware of the financial loss to businessmen due to lockdown. He said the business community should support the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus by taking precautionary measures in markets.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said precautionary measures taken during the lockdown are showing positive results. She said so far more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated in Punjab.

She said as per the instructions of NCOC, the process of vaccination in the province is in full swing and the capacity to administer vaccines on a daily basis is being gradually increased. She mentioned that about 40 million people in Punjab would have to be inoculated to get protected from the coronavirus.

The chief secretary said that the third wave of coronavirus is proving to be more dangerous. "The virus can be prevented by wearing masks, keeping social distance and following other precautions. Citizens should protect themselves and others by adhering to SOPs," he said. The meeting briefed that more than 97,000 people have been vaccinated in the province during the last 24 hours.