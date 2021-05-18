OPD services, elective surgeries in Punjab to remain suspended till 23rd

LAHORE:The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) on Monday ordered continuation of suspension of Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) service and elective surgeries in teaching hospitals and specialised institutions to minimise Covid-19 transmission.

In a notification addressed to all vice-chancellors of public sector medical universities, principals of Medical Colleges, heads of Specialised Medical Institutions and Medical Superintendents of Teaching Hospitals of Punjab, the SHC&MED stated that no respite has been noted in the number of Covid-19 cases, the competent authority has directed that elective surgeries and OPD services of four specialties i.e. ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry shall remain suspended in public sector teaching/specialised hospitals in Punjab till May 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, in another notification on Monday, the SHC&MED also ordered continuation of closure of all the public and private medical universities and medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools/colleges, paramedical/allied health sciences schools/colleges till May 23, 2021.

The notification issued in compliance of decision of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 for immediate and strict compliance also instructed that the staff and faculty of these institutions involved in clinical duties shall remain on duty.

The decision to relieve faculty and or other staff, not involved in clinical duties, may be taken by the concerned Vice Chancellor or the Principal. About nursing education, the Department’s earlier orders dated 25.03.2021 shall be followed by the Principals, Nursing Schools.

However, classroom teaching and other gatherings are not allowed till May 23, 2021. No sports, cultural and other events should be held in the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools/colleges, paramedical/allied health sciences schools or colleges till further orders.

The vice-chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Lahore shall ensure implementation of these instructions by all the affiliated private sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab.