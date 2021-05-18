close
Tue May 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Land dispute claims life of youth

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth was shot dead over a land dispute in Chak 392/JB, Chatala, on Monday.Reportedly, Ghulam Shabbir and his sons opened indiscriminate fire on their rivals, leaving Hassan Shahid dead on the spot and his relatives Mohsin, Husnain, Wahid and Usama wounded critically over a dispute of contract of farmland. They were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

