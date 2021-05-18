SCCI’s Herbal Committee office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Haris Mufti has been named chairman and Abdul Haseeb Chughtai senior vice-chairman of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) ‘s Herbal Committee.A press release said Haris Mufti had served as SCCI vice-president in the past while Abdul Haseeb Chughtai was a known industrialist and senior vice chairman of the National Peace Council Pakistan Trade Wing for KP.