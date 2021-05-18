close
Tue May 18, 2021
SCCI’s Herbal Committee office-bearers

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 18, 2021

PESHAWAR: Haris Mufti has been named chairman and Abdul Haseeb Chughtai senior vice-chairman of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) ‘s Herbal Committee.A press release said Haris Mufti had served as SCCI vice-president in the past while Abdul Haseeb Chughtai was a known industrialist and senior vice chairman of the National Peace Council Pakistan Trade Wing for KP.

