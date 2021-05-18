Palestine issue to be raised at every forum, vows PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed that the Palestine issue would be raised at every forum with full force.

The Prime Minister, presiding over a meeting of government spokespersons at the PM Office here, underscored the need for further improving their governance. He took notice of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project issue and vowed that corrupt elements would be brought to justice.Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad briefed the meeting about the cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif.