Shahbaz files contempt plea as he added to ECL

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval of federal cabinet, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told journalists on Monday.

The announcement came as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif earlier in the day filed a contempt of court plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for not allowing him to travel abroad. Rashid told a news conference a sub-committee of the cabinet had recommended placing Sharif’s name on the ECL last week following a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The minister said the trial of the accused was in progress in corruption references and his exit from Pakistan would delay proceedings.

He further said: “Five people from Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. If Shahbaz leaves now he will never return just like his brother.”

The minister said all the co-accused in NAB reference were already placed on the no-fly list, adding: “If Shahbaz wants he can file a review petition within 15 days.” The case against the PML-N chief involved a colossal sum of over Rs7 billion, therefore, like his brother [Nawaz Sharif] if he absconded his extradition from the UK would not be possible, he added. He said Sharif was supposed to fly via Qatar for London as the UK had imposed a travel ban on Pakistan.

The PML-N president, he said, had breached his undertaking as a guarantor in the past to the Lahore High Court that he would bring his brother back to the country. He said no data was available with the ministry from which it could be assessed that the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly required medical treatment which was not available in the country.

The minister further said the opposition could do no harm to Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was focused on his mission to steer the country out of crisis.To a query, Rashid said the entire Islamic world was mourning over the situation in Gaza, adding a resolution would be tabled in the National Assembly to discuss the prevailing tense situation in Palestine.

The civil and military leadership were on the same page and were playing due role for the country’s progress and prosperity, he said in response to another question. He praised the role of China for convening United Nations Security Council meeting over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also confirmed in a series of tweets that the name of the PML-N leader had been placed on the ECL. He added all record in that regard had been updated.

In another tweet, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government never did politics on coronavirus, but the PML-N leadership followed the footsteps of its “neighbouring friends” and violated the Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which must be condemned.

Chaudhry said Allah Almighty protected the nation from the severity of the virus to a great extent because of timely and effective safety measures taken by the government. He warned such anti-social tactics (corona SOPs violations) might not help the PML-N revive their politics.

On Friday, the LHC had granted one-time permission to the PML-N leader to travel abroad for medical treatment but he was stopped by the FIA immigration authorities.

In his contempt plea, the PML-N chief has made the federal government and Director General FIA Wajid Zia as respondents. The plea filed through Amjad Pervaiz and Azam Nazir Tarar advocate states Sharif was allowed by the high court to travel abroad for treatment but he was stopped at the airport by the FIA immigration counter. The LHC has been requested to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials for not complying with the court orders.The PML-N president was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The court in its conditional permission had allowed Sharif to go abroad from May 8 to July 5. The court in its six-page written order had said the PML-N chief could not be barred from travelling abroad even if his name was on the blacklist.—Agencies/News Desk