Nine die in Burkina Faso attack

OUAGADOUGOU: At least nine people were killed in a weekend attack in Burkina Faso blamed on jihadists in the country’s restive north, local and security sources said on Monday. A traditional chief and three civilian defence volunteers were among those killed in the attack on Sunday in a village near the town of Pissila, a local official told AFP, adding that another three people remained missing.