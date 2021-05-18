Over 80 migrants swim to Spain’s Ceuta enclave

MADRID: More than 80 migrants swam to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco on Monday, Spanish police said. The migrants, including some minors, set off in the early hours of Monday from beaches a few kilometres south of Ceuta and were detained when they entered the Spanish territory, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta said. It said at least two families entered Ceuta from Morocco on rubber dinghies.