close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 18, 2021

Over 80 migrants swim to Spain’s Ceuta enclave

World

AFP
May 18, 2021

MADRID: More than 80 migrants swam to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco on Monday, Spanish police said. The migrants, including some minors, set off in the early hours of Monday from beaches a few kilometres south of Ceuta and were detained when they entered the Spanish territory, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta said. It said at least two families entered Ceuta from Morocco on rubber dinghies.

Latest News

More From World