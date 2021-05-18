close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 18, 2021

12 killed in contested border region in Sudan

World

AFP
May 18, 2021

JUBA: Twelve civilians have been killed in a contested oil-rich border region claimed by Sudan and South Sudan in what local government officials said on Monday was a massacre by nomadic herdsmen. The attack took place early Sunday at a village some 64-km east of the main town in Abyei, a disputed region under UN protection since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Latest News

More From World