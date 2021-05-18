12 killed in contested border region in Sudan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JUBA: Twelve civilians have been killed in a contested oil-rich border region claimed by Sudan and South Sudan in what local government officials said on Monday was a massacre by nomadic herdsmen. The attack took place early Sunday at a village some 64-km east of the main town in Abyei, a disputed region under UN protection since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.