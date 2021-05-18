Prince Charles launches tree-planting drive for Queen’s jubilee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Prince Charles on Monday urged the public to mark his mother’s 70th year as queen by planting trees around Britain, as the government unveiled plans to boost woodland habitats to combat climate change. The prince said he was "delighted to announce this unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee in 2022".