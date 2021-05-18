close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 18, 2021

Prince Charles launches tree-planting drive for Queen’s jubilee

World

AFP
May 18, 2021

London: Prince Charles on Monday urged the public to mark his mother’s 70th year as queen by planting trees around Britain, as the government unveiled plans to boost woodland habitats to combat climate change. The prince said he was "delighted to announce this unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee in 2022".

Latest News

More From World