close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 18, 2021

Epic film

World

AFP
May 18, 2021

Paris: In a mammoth restoration task for one of cinema’s most audacious and elusive treasures, a team of obsessives has spent 12 years recreating the original seven-hour cut of Abel Gance’s 1927 silent classic, "Napoleon". "It’s an act of madness," admits Georges Mourier, head of the 2.5 million-euro (three-million-dollar) project.

Latest News

More From World