Usman Wazir’s fight for IBF Youth title postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan boxer Usman Wazir’s fight for the IBF Youth title has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An official close to the boxer said that the fight was scheduled to take place on May 22 in Manila under the MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions. The new date for the fight will be announced soon, he added.