Tue May 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Asian Individual Championships likely to be postponed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

KARACHI: The Asian Individual Championships, which is to be hosted by Pakistan, is likely to be postponed once again.

The championship was scheduled in May this year but it was moved to August by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) due to the prevalent situation of the pandemic in the region. ASF has already postponed the 20th Asian Team Championships, which was due to be held from August 17-21 in Malaysia.

The postponement of this team championship in Malaysia is very likely to affect the hosting of Asian Individual by Pakistan in August. “Due to the pandemic situation in Malaysia and in the region, Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) has postponed the Asian Team Championship to the later part of the year,” stated ASF.

