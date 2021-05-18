44 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 44 COVID-19 patients died and 1,700 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,411 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 327,362 in the province. After 9,411 fatalities and recovery of a total of 287,376 patients, 30,575 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different quarantine centres and health facilities.

275,220 recover: Around 275,220 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department while 1862 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours; this was stated by Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan here on Monday.

Secretary SHC&MED said that 7,476 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5126 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1624 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1070 beds were vacant so far. He further said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3307 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2637 beds were vacant.

However, 425 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 336 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3404 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2099 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 645 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.