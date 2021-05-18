PSB vows to reimburse money for wrestling Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has promised that it will reimburse some of the expenses which Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) bore for the national wrestlers’ participation in two recent Olympic qualifying events.

“Yes, I had a meeting with the PSB Director National Federations and Training Raja Zulfiqar today,” PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Monday. “It was a nice meeting and he assured the PWF of all out support and has promised that some part of the money which we spent on the participation of our leading wrestlers in the Olympic qualifiers will be reimbursed to the federation. Hopefully it will help release some burden on the PWF,” he added.

Arshad said that he had also held a meeting with the Director General PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman when he went to Islamabad for getting visas for the national contingent for the Olympic qualifiers.

“The DG is a good person and is supportive,” Arshad said. Pakistan last month fielded three wrestlers, Mohammad Inam, Mohammad Bilal and Haroon Abid, in the Asian Qualifiers for Olympics and Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Although the wrestlers failed to make it to the Olympics, Inam got bronze in the continental qualifiers, which was the first in Pakistan’s wrestling history at this stage. Pakistan then sent Bilal and Haroon to Bulgaria for the World Olympic qualifiers. Bilal won one fight while Haroon faltered at the first hurdle and so Pakistan failed to qualify for the world’s most prestigious extravaganza. Asked if any future plan was discussed with Raja Zulfiqar, Arshad said that it would be discussed in future meetings.