Gold rates up Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs450/tola to Rs106,450/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday.Â

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs386 to Rs91,264, it added.Â

In the international market too, bullion rates rose $18 to $1,849/ounce.Â

Likewise, silver rates increased Rs40 to Rs1,420/tola, while the price of 10 grams silver rose Rs34.30 to Rs1,217.42, it added.