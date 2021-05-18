Forex reserves rise to $22.910bln

Karachi: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $22.910 billion in the week ended May 7 from $22.742 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Monday. The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased $177 million to $15.774 billion due to the official inflows, it said in a statement. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell to $7.135 billion from $7.144 billion a week ago, it added.