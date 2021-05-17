10,768 victims given emergency care during Eid days

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 provided emergency care to 10,768 emergency victims of 10,674 emergencies across the province of Punjab during three Eid days.

As per DG Rescue, the Rescue Service responded to 4,208 emergencies of road traffic crashes in which 41 precious lives were lost, whereas 338 people died of medical emergencies during three days of Eid. The Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 4,208 emergencies of road traffic crashes, 4,937 medical emergencies, 303 crime incidents, 221 fire incidents and more than 800 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from a height, electric shock and occupational injuries. Besides that Rescue Teams also performed duties at Expo Corona Triage and Vaccination center to facilitate the health department in the vaccination process and Triage and shifting of Covid-19 patients to hospitals.

At least 2,490 people were injured in road traffic crashes in these days due to reckless driving despite lockdown, who were shifted to various hospitals in which 41 people died. Out of which 499 victims received head injuries, 252 multiple fractures, 830 single fractures, and 71 spinal injuries were reported during three Eid days, whereas, 2,398 victims with minor injuries were provided first aid on the spot by trained medical teams of the service.

In 4,937 medical emergencies, 2,779 critically ill patients were shifted to the hospital and 1,588 minor patients were given medical aid on the spot while 338 people died due to their serious illness.

Higher number of emergencies occurred in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal in three Eid days.