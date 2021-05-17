Five arrested with liquor

SARGODHA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession. Tarkhanawala police conducted raids at Chak 127/NB and Chak 109/NB and arrested accused Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Munirul Hassan, Imran Ali and Zubair and recovered 300 liter liquor from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.