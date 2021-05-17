close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 17, 2021

Five arrested with liquor

National

A
APP
May 17, 2021

SARGODHA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession. Tarkhanawala police conducted raids at Chak 127/NB and Chak 109/NB and arrested accused Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Munirul Hassan, Imran Ali and Zubair and recovered 300 liter liquor from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan