Profiteers fined in Vehari

VEHARI: The district administration imposed over Rs 1.8 million fine on profiteers during the last two weeks. According to official sources, 26 price control magistrates inspected 7,878 business centres and detected profiteering at 1,285 shops. The owners of the shops were fined over Rs 1.8 million. Similarly, 26 shopkeepers were also arrested. The arrested shopkeepers profit margin was very much high. Another 97 shopkeepers were booked. The booked shopkeepers were found continuously ignoring warnings and making undue profit. Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi instructed the officials to expedite the process of raids to facilitate the masses. The performance of the price control magistrates was being monitored on daily basis, he added.