Two commit suicide in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people committed suicide in different incidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, District Headquarters Hospital ward boy Shaukat Masih ended his life by consuming poison after quarrelling with his parents over a monetary issue. In the second incident, 17-year-old girl Saira Perveen, daughter of farmer Allah Ditta, ended her life by consuming poison at the house of her aunt at Chak 747/GB. The reason behind her suicide could not be ascertained so far.

CORONA VACCINATION: District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Bajwa has said that the people are being administered corona vaccine at different vaccination centres in the district. Talking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said that 41,826 people had so far been injected the first dose and 9,800 people had been given the second dose. During the last 24 hours, 2,800 persons had been vaccinated against the disease, he added.

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN: A man was killed by a train here on Sunday. Ghulam Sarwar, 65, of Khanpur was trying to board a running train at Shorkot Cantonment Railway Station when he fell on the track and was killed by the train.