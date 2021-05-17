Five gamblers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police on Sunday rounded up five gamblers and seized stake money amounting to Rs 11,200 and two mobile phones from them during a campaign against the anti-social elements.
A police spokesman said that the police conducted a raid at Chak 107/SB and arrested Akram, Kamran, Asad, M Ali and Imran. A case has been registered under the Anti-Gambling Act.