OIC stance on Palestine issue positive: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman, PM’s Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan has decided to play an effective role on the prevailing situation of Palestine and every possible help would be given to the Palestinians at every forum. “The stance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Palestine is a step in the right direction but the Muslim Ummah is waiting for practical steps,” he said Sunday following the coordination with leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought of Pakistan. Ashrafi said Pakistan Ulema Council with the coordination of Church of Pakistan has called a joint meeting of the leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought on May 18 in Islamabad, in which a consensus strategy will be adopted. He said Saudi Arabia is the centre of unity and solidarity of Muslim Ummah and the foreign ministerial level meeting of OIC is a step in the right direction. “Muslim Ummah requires from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations and international organisations to take practical action against Israeli persecution and atrocities committed on people of Palestine,” he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s support and cooperation on the Palestine issue to the Palestinian president and Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Salman bin Abdul Aziz.