Huge rally in Islamabad to show solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: A huge car and motorbike rally was held in the federal capital to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and against Israeli barbarism.

The rally was taken out from G/9-2 Community Centre to D-Chowk in which hundreds of people took part and was led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Secretary General Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan. Leaders of Imamia Students Organisation and Milli Yekjahti Council also participated in the rally.

Participants rode cars and motorbikes and carried placards with slogans against Israeli barbarism and the indifference of world powers towards the ongoing aggression on Palestinians.

Addressing the rally at D-Chowk, Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari said the fire game that Israel has started will result in its destruction. He added that the process of hollowing out the foundations of Israel had begun already.

“The conscientious Muslim rulers of the world will soon come together against the Zionists and their allies. Palestinians are not a nation, who can be easily swallowed by anyone. It is a hard nut to crack even for Israel,” he noted.

He said that the Israeli attacks on the territories were the result of this confusion. He saluted the courage of the resistance movements defending their geographical and ideological borders. At the moment, he said, every conscious Muslim in the world seems to be defending the principled position of his Palestinian brothers. The MWM leader said that the silence of the so-called human rights activists on Israeli barbarism was exposing their prejudiced mentality: The status of the Islamic world in the eyes of non-Muslims can be gauged from this.

He said that the Zionists and their allies were the enemies of Muslims. “This is a divine decision. There is no other opinion. All Muslim rulers must unite against Israel,” he contended.

He told the Muslim rulers that it was time to wake up: if they do not open their eyes, their future generations will have to bear the brunt.

At the rally, Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Amir Mian Aslam, Central Leader of Tehreek-e-Naujawanan Pakistan Abdullah Gul and others also spoke against barbarism of Israel.