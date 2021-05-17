Bahrain sends medical supplies to Pakistan

KARACHI: Special Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has transported medical supplies, including critical healthcare equipment, to cater to the Covid-19 third wave from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

A spokesman for Navy said the supplies will help improve the medical infrastructure and emergencyy response to the Covid-19 patients. The Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront of nation building and extending assistance to the govt during natural calamities. The medical supplies assistance has been gifted to Pakistan by Kingdom of Bahrain. This act of generosity by people of Bahrain in these testing times will always be remembered and will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two Muslim countries.