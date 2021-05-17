Cyclone Tauktae not to touch coastal areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday said Cyclone Tauktae was turning away to the southwest direction without touching the coastal belt of Pakistan.

"Though the cyclone is intensifying, it will pass by Pakistan's coastal belt without touching it," said PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz, reports Geo News.

Since the cyclone is turning away from Pakistan's coastal areas, it is no longer expected that Karachi will receive torrential rains, he said, adding that Sindh's south-eastern areas were however expected to receive rainfall. Sarfaraz said strong, dusty winds are blowing in Karachi today due to the cyclone, adding that the speed of winds were likely to reach the speed of 25-30km/hr in the metropolis. He said the cyclone was also causing warm winds to blow in the city, adding that this will raise the temperature of the city.

"The temperature of the city is expected to rise to a maximum of 42-43 degrees centigrade over the next couple of days," Sarfaraz said. APP reports: Dust/thunderstorm with a few incidences of moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds of 60-80 kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts between May 17 and 19. According to the PMD advisory, the system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by the morning of May 18.