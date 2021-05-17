Covid-19 kills 3, infects 42 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Three patients died of coronavirus while 42 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Sunday.

With the new casualties, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 98 in the district.

An official said that three patients infected by the coronavirus were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera.

However, they died of the viral infection while battling for life for the last several days.

He said that 42 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 5,127.

He said that 4,094 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far.

He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 935 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

He said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

He appealed the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.