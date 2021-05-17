Vaccine for all

It is good to note that the government has taken commendable steps to vaccinate people against the virus. However, it is worth mentioning that these efforts are limited to big cities. People who are living in rural areas and other small towns and cities don’t have the luxury to get vaccinated.

What is the government waiting for? It is worth mentioning that all our efforts will go down the drain if a large percentage of population isn’t vaccinated against the virus. We cannot afford to have an India-like situation and we need to act quickly to keep the spread of the virus under control.

The government has to take immediate steps to reach out to people living in remote areas and get them vaccinated. Also, the authorities haven’t taken any steps to convince people who are against the concept of vaccines to get vaccinated.

We should have large-scale awareness

programmes to get more people to get vaccine doses.

Iqbal Shah

Karachi