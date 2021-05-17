Discussions about what to do with ‘Eid moonsighting’ have been going on for years. It seems little ever changed. As Israeli fighter jets bombarded Gaza Strip and Palestinian families buried and mourned their dead, Pakistanis were busy asking for the moon. By then, over 50 Muslim countries in the world had decided about the moon – but not us.

Over 225 million people of Pakistan went through entirely unnecessary anxiety and frustration when the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) – the official moon-sighting body – lingered on for hours, deliberating upon whether to announce the sighting of the moon for Eid. Most mosques had completed their taraveeh prayers in anticipation of the roza on Thursday. All scientific explanations had predicted that the moon would not be sighted on Wednesday evening hence no Eid on Thursday could possibly be observed. Most of the country had not sighted the moon, apart from some scattered witnesses.

The former head of the RHC, Mufti Muneebur Rahman – under whose command the committee had not performed any better – drove some schadenfreude while disputing the RHC decision. He categorically disagreed with the conclusion the RHC had drawn from witnesses who, according to him, were not reliable. The government supporters and advisers on the other side were congratulating the nation for the government being able to offer an unpreceded single Eid, and claimed credit for ‘uniting the nation as never before’. No other country in the Muslim world goes through this rigmarole nearly every year.

‘Asking for the moon’ is an English expression which means making an unreasonable demand or requesting the unattainable. It seems that when we expect the RHC to behave rationally we ask for the moon. What seems reasonable to most rational people appears irrational to the RHC. Fawad Chaudhry is perhaps the only PTI leader and minister who has shown some guts in this matter. You may disagree with him on so many other issues, but at least here he deserves some appreciation. He has been calling a spade a spade at the cost of enraging the religious lobby in the country.

These recurring episodes need some dissection as the moon-sighting fiasco is not an isolated phenomenon in our country. Though it has become a manifestation of the clash of logic and otherwise in Pakistan, it is just one of the many such parallel patterns that have been overlapping the national fabric. Essentially, it is about the question of what symbols from our past should be reconsidered or discarded. The moon-sighting story also demands a more complete and honest retelling, as it is about how we should teach history, religion, and science to our adults and children alike.

Unless we are able to more fully contextualize these issues, we will hardly be able to solve such problems for many more years or decades to come. Right from the inception of Pakistan, our public symbols are not logical or rational. These symbols have quietly blended into the national psyche as dictated by the clergy which is impervious to any new thinking. Now these religious and sectarian symbols mark our city boulevards and routes, which our children take to schools, youth take to colleges and university, and we follow to our businesses and offices.

Disputes about moon sighting reflect an overall thinking pattern in the country that is formed by these symbols. Such disputes make us a laughingstock in the world as other countries – including Arab and most Muslim countries – wonder what we are up to. Hardly any other Muslim country in the world has been fed so much about our religious and sectarian identities as we have done to our people. Sooner or later, the real decision-makers in Pakistan have to decide how far we can travel in that direction with blinkers flapped over the eyes of the nation.

Without some scrutiny of our past leaders – both political and religious – and their decisions to mix politics with religion and sectarianism, we cannot rightly diagnose the problems that are not confined to moon sighting alone. Our political and religious leaders need to get ready to embrace a deconstruction of the past to better understand and improve the present and the future. The practices and symbols that appear monumental now may not be so in future. In the 21st century and onwards, our children and youth will be well served by bringing more scientific thinking into the light.

If our scholars cannot agree on such basic a matter as moonsighting, it reflects a certain thinking model, a framework that we have been nurturing for long. Today’s adults and scholars were yesterday in madrassahs or schools: the educational institutions that would like to keep specimens in climate-controlled chambers. Rather than allowing nature’s fine art to blossom in curiosity and inquiry in multiple fields and narratives, our education system has spawned single-track minds. Our children and youth are adaptive species, and they can tolerate brief periods of sedentariness; if this practice goes on for long, they lose their adaptive nature and become rigid and stubborn.

Gradually, self-delusion takes over, which sometimes is good in small doses; but we have become a people overly self-delusional. We are grounded in rituals and regimentation, rather than reflection and rationality. We pass the days thumbing through old mantras and monologues; if the world does not understand us or mocks us, so be it. We feed our children the rituals of gazing at skies, but not for any astronomical purposes. We dwell so much on our religious and sectarian identities that it almost hurts, but we have trained our people to drive pleasure from this.

So, in all this, where do common people stand? They look dejected, and this dejection in most cases is the result of intellectual haggardness imposed by our educational system. People grow restless and long for a stable life, which is not in sight; just like the moon is difficult to sight. Nothing seems to help, no matter how much incense they burn. Turning grumpier by the day, they find solace in even more rituals or by exerting pressure on their fellow citizens. “It’s not me, but others who are responsible for my misereres, so I better settle scores with them.”

Then what is the solution? Well, hope lies in the very nature of rationality and reason. Rationality entails thinking, and reason leads to insights, even while looking for the moon. It is about a new way of looking at things and gaining a fresh perspective. But that appears to be asking for the moon in this country, hence a brain drain; and youth looking for opportunities abroad where they can observe things from every conceivable vantage point. As we stick to our increasingly analog outlook, we make our country even frumpier.

In short, we need to rekindle an affection for active and consistent discussions in our youth; the youth who will be our decision-makers tomorrow in all sorts of fields, including that of moonsighting. Our youth read about atoms and live a digital existence, but such existence is not equal to an engaging life. They need to learn to engage in fruitful discourses, improve their general understanding of the world and harmonize themselves with new realities. If they don’t care for a scientific outlook, we will keep having controversies in matters that are not even worth wasting our time on.

The writer holds a PhD from the University of Birmingham, UK and works in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]