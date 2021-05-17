NCOC rolls back enhanced curbs after Eid lockdowns

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday restored inter- and intra-city transport and allowed all markets and shops reopened until 8pm from Monday (today) as the country recorded over 2,379 new Covid infections and 76 fatalities in 24 hours.

Pakistan has been battered by the third wave of Covid-19 and had imposed strict measures to reduce mobility during the Eid holidays. The government had also brought on the armed forces to help enforce Covid SOPs amid ongoing public indifference.

The decision to roll back some curbs was arrived at in an NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar here. Offices will also resume normal working hours from today, but with 50 per cent staff at the premises.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the forum also decided to restore Pakistan Railways’ operations with 70 per cent occupancy. The NCOC will meet again on Wednesday to review the implementation of the SOPs.

Pakistan’s active infections stood at 68,819 and there were 4,376 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities. The national Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.82 per cent. A total of 877,130 cases were detected while the deaths were 19,543.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday transported a batch of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

“More flights of the national carrier are expected to airlift more consignments of Covid-19 vaccines procured from China by the end of May, 2021,” Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA country manager for China told APP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the relevant Chinese authorities have pledged to continue uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan defeat the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Multan authorities slapped total fines of 54,000 rupees on 54 citizens who were caught without masks as the bid to strictly police SOPs continued. Fourteen business centres were also sealed by authorities, while the owner of a hotel was fined 30,000 rupees for indoor dinning.