Thousands of people march for Palestinians in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: Thousands staged a peaceful protest and rally in Birmingham city centre to express their solidarity with the Palestinians, who have been targets of one of the worst cycles of brutality in years by Israeli forces.

An estimated 10 thousand protesters converged on the city’s Victoria square, in front of the city council building. Similar marches were held in different parts of the UK too, including London, where tens of thousands marched from Hyde Park to the Israeli embassy in Kensington high street.

The protesters in Birmingham were carrying Palestinian flags as well placards reading “Stop Bombing Gaza”, “End Apartheid”, “Save Sheikh Jarrah” and “Freedom for Palestine”. They included people from all backgrounds and ages including children, who were chanting “Free Palestine” and “Labbaik Ya-Aqsa”.

Speaking to The News, the protesters expressed their concern over what was happening in the Palestinian territories. They said they had gathered to show support for Palestinians.

One protester said what was happening in Gaza was “another genocide”. She demanded an end to the atrocities at once. “It’s happened over and over again. It’s always during the holy month of Ramadan. There needs to be justice in these crimes against humanity,” she added.

Another lady, who is originally from Karachi said she made the placards at home and brought her kids along to the protest. “The least we can do is tell our brothers and sisters in Palestine that we are with them. What we are watching on TV is hurting our hearts a lot,” she said.

A member of the Sikh community condemned the attackson Gaza and the occupation as well as evictions of Palestinians by Israeli forces. “They (Israel) are stooping so low that they are trying to evict the Palestinians from their own country. There’s nothing more inhuman than this,” he added.

The protesters marched through various parts of the city centre. At the peak of the rally, a half a mile stretch from Victoria Square to the Bull Ring shopping centre, was fully packed with protesters. Tram services in the city centre were also disrupted during the rally.

The protesters were urging the British government, Muslim countries including Pakistan and Turkey and the international community to immediately step forward and to bring this cycle of violence to an end.

“The day is not far when Palestine will be a free country. I urge Pakistan, Turkey and other Muslim countries to help their brothers with unity so we don’t have to see these days again and again,” said a protester.

“We need unity amongst Muslims. Not just Muslims, but humanity, as we are not fighting for any religion, this is about humanity,” said another. “The reason Palestinians are reacting is Israel’s illegal occupation of the country. This needs to be sorted out as it has been going on for far too long,” he added.

Another protester said: “I’m white and not a Muslim, but I’m here supporting them (Palestinians) and I know what’s going on isn’t fair. A lot of the news doesn’t say what’s going on. Everyone is saying it’s a conflict. No, it’s not a conflict it’s unjust. They aren’t saying what needs to be said, no one is getting the true story,” he added.