ANP veteran Begum Nasim Wali Khan dies at 85

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Veteran politician and former provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP), Begum Nasim Wali Khan, died after a protracted illness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda on Sunday. She was 85.

Nasim Wali Khan was born in 1933 in Mardan and was married to former politician and president of ANP Abdul Wali Khan in 1954. She was a fierce advocate for peace, democracy and rights of the poor and Pashtuns and her opinions on politics was heeded to in the ANP ranks.

She was the mother of the late Sangeen Wali Khan and Dr Gulalai Wali Khan as well as the step-mother of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was the sister of former federal minister Azam Khan Hoti and paternal aunt of Member National Assembly and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti. Nasim Wali Khan served as ANP president and as an MPA several times. She had also served as parliamentary leader of the ANP in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. She had also formed her own faction — ANP-Wali — after developing differences with ANP leadership.

Her death triggered an outpouring of grief, with condolence messages coming from the President and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. President Arif Alvi said her political contributions would be remembered for long.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal and provincial ministers and parliamentarians besides members of civil society voiced sorrow at the sad demise of the veteran politician.